Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hanover School Board approves calendar update due to Virginia special election

Hanover School Board approves calendar update due to Virginia special election
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover School Board approved making April 21 a day off for schools due to that day's redistricting special election.

In their meeting Tuesday night, the board also approved making May 26 and 27 full instructional days, rather than early release days, to make up for it on the back end.

Virginia's Proposed Congressional District Map

Local News

Virginia voters begin 45-day window to decide on congressional redistricting

Cameron Thompson

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone