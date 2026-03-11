Hanover School Board approves calendar update due to Virginia special election

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover School Board approved making April 21 a day off for schools due to that day's redistricting special election.

In their meeting Tuesday night, the board also approved making May 26 and 27 full instructional days, rather than early release days, to make up for it on the back end.

Local News Virginia voters begin 45-day window to decide on congressional redistricting Cameron Thompson

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube