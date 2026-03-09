Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hanover Schools to break ground this week on new Washington-Henry Elementary School

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County Public Schools will break ground this week on the new Washington-Henry Elementary School.

Washington-Henry Elementary School was built as a high school in 1938 and became an elementary school in the late 1950s. The replacement project has been in the works since May 2018.

Leaders will officially break the ground at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Families, staff and community members are invited to attend.

Those interested in attending are asked to arrive after 3 p.m. to "allow for the smooth operation of afternoon dismissal."

The new school is expected to be completed in 2027.

