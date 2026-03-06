Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike are closed. Here's what we know.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike (Route 360) are closed in Henrico County, Virginia, from Springdale Road to the Hanover County line after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, causing power lines to fall across all travel lanes.

Henrico Police said utility crews are assessing the damage and working to replace the equipment. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The crash was first reported around 7:22 a.m., according to online records.

Police have not yet released information about the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

