All lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike are closed. Here's what we know.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike (Route 360) are closed in Henrico County, Virginia, from Springdale Road to the Hanover County line after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, causing power lines to fall across all travel lanes.

Henrico Police said utility crews are assessing the damage and working to replace the equipment. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Henrico Police

The crash was first reported around 7:22 a.m., according to online records.

Police have not yet released information about the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.