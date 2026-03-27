Broken Men Foundation hosting spring break events to keep Richmond-area youth safe from gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. — With spring break just days away, the Broken Men Foundation is stepping up to keep young people safe and off the streets.

The organization is hosting a lineup of events for youth ages 11 to 18 during spring break. Leaders say the goal is simple: reduce the risk of gun violence by keeping young people busy and supported.

The push comes at a critical time following several recent shootings in Richmond involving young victims, as well as a dangerous social media trend involving teen takeovers. Police said the most recent incident happened Sunday when a 16-year-old shot and killed 15-year-old Darkell Jones.

"We're losing kids at an alarming rate," said Ellery Lundy, founder of the Broken Men Foundation. "One decision that you make can change your life forever."

WTVR Ellery Lundy

The foundation, known for mentoring young men and promoting positive life choices, is creating a space where teens can gather, learn, and stay engaged. Lundy noted that next week is a time when kids can be vulnerable and often unsupervised while parents are at work.

"At this particular time we're going to do movie theater and stuff inside of here, popcorn and games and just let them sit back and enjoy themselves for a few days next week as well," Lundy said. "Just making sure they live for another day. Enjoy themselves when they're out there."

From chess and crossword puzzles to movie days, organizers are creating a space where young men can just be kids while aiming to teach them life skills.

"We also have given them a life skill to tie ties and whoever comes back with the best tie after spring break will receive a gift," Lundy said.

At the heart of the foundation is a simple message: dare to be different.

"Peer pressure is real. But one of the things that we teach here are you willing to put pressure on your peer by saying no," Lundy said.

For parents, Lundy said the key is to stay involved.

"Set some boundaries, set some things up, give them structure, things to do, give them chores. But also let them be kids too and let them have fun," Lundy said.

The Broken Men Foundation will be registering participants on Monday. Organizers said no child will be turned away for financial reasons.

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