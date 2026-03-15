Fight closes Short Pump Town Center early; no shots fired, Crime Insider sources say

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Short Pump Town Center closed early Saturday evening after officers responded to a large fight among young people at the mall in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police were called to 11800 W. Broad Street around 7:10 p.m. following reports of a "large group of patrons actively fighting," according to officers.

Police arrived and "assisted with regaining order to the mall," officials said. The mall subsequently decided to close early, and shoppers were evacuated and told to go home.

Initial reports indicated shots had been fired, but police confirmed no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Jon Burkett reported live from the scene as police blocked off the area in front of the mall near Crate and Barrel.

According to Crime Insider sources, between 75 and 100 juveniles were involved in the fight, which began inside the mall and spread to other areas of the Short Pump area. Reports indicated some juveniles moved to a nearby Kroger shopping center.

Henrico Police assisted with traffic and crowd control in the area.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.