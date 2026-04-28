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Woman shot during fight after 'disturbance' at Richmond high school

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 28, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was shot during a fight in Richmond's Mosby Court Monday afternoon following a disturbance at Armstrong High School.

Richmond Police responded to a disturbance involving multiple students and parents at the high school in the East End around 3:30 p.m. While at the school, police learned a fight might happen on Coalter Street in Mosby Court.

Officers went to the 1300 block of Coalter Street and found a group actively fighting. While officers intervened, a person pulled out a gun and shot a woman, police said.

Officers immediately took the suspect into custody. The victim was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but she is now in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective L. Burrell at (804) 646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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