Mom describes chaos of Short Pump teen 'takeover' with baby in tow: 'It was stressful'

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A mother who was at Short Pump Town Center with her 1-year-old baby when dozens of teenagers began fighting Saturday evening said the chaos left her fearing for her family's safety.

"We were with our baby," Ana Maglier recalled. "We didn't know what was happening. The first thing I thought was, 'Wow, maybe they started to shoot because everyone was running.'"

Maglier and her partner, Daniel Lysinger, were among the shoppers caught in the chaos when Henrico Police were called to 11800 W. Broad Street around 7:10 p.m. following reports of a large group of patrons actively fighting. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that between 75 and 100 teenagers were involved in the fight, which began inside the mall and spread to other areas of Short Pump.

SCENE VIDEO: Large fight closes Short Pump mall

Police confirmed no shots were fired and no injuries were reported, despite initial reports of gunfire.

Some patrons were locked inside stores during the incident, while others were told to leave. The mall closed early as officers worked to restore order.

Maglier said the incident, which she described as "stressful," cast a shadow over what had been a pleasant day.

"There was a lot of kids around and it was such a wonderful day yesterday," Maglier said. "All the families were there to have a good time and that wasn't possible."

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Lysinger said the couple is reconsidering their plans to return to the mall.

"I think we might try and find other places to hang out," Lysinger said.

At least one teen was arrested in connection with the incident, according to sources. Police are also investigating whether the fight was planned. A flyer titled "Short Pump Mall Takeover" has been turned over to detectives as evidence.

Short Pump Town Center said Sunday the mall is operating as normal. Henrico Board of Supervisors members Misty Roundtree and Tyrone Nelson have not yet responded to requests for comment.

As the investigation continues, Henrico Police are asking anyone with information to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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