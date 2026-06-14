911 call leads deputies to Mechanicsville woman's body. Her ex was found dead the next morning

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Mechanicsville woman was found dead in her home Thursday evening, and the man identified as a suspect in her death — her ex-boyfriend — was later found dead at his Goochland apartment, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 7400 block of Mook Court in Mechanicsville just after 8:10 p.m. Thursday after a 911 call reporting a suspicious death, Hanover County Sheriff's Office officials said.

First responders found 45-year-old Kristen Michelle Moolhuyzen's body inside the residence, according to deputies.

Based on evidence from the scene, investigators identified Moolhuyzen's ex-boyfriend, 44-year-old Daniel Aaron Geiges, of Goochland, as a suspect.

His vehicle was then found at his apartment in the 7300 block of Wilkes Ridge Place in Goochland, which is roughly 20 miles from Moolhuyzen's Mechanicsville home.

Investigators worked through the night to obtain search warrants for both residences.

State troopers executed a search warrant at Geiges' apartment Friday morning and found his body inside the unit.

Hanover County Sheriff Greg Six praised the response from his department and partner agencies in "bringing this investigation to a swift conclusion."

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office thanked Virginia State Police and the Goochland County Sheriff's Office for help in the case.

"We also would like to express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends affected by this senseless act of violence," deputies said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.