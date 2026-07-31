Petersburg leaders say they first learned about data center projects from the news: 'I had no clue'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A recent BizSense report that as many as four data center developments are in the works in Petersburg apparently came as news to the city’s mayor and other members of city council, some of whom called for better communication from city administrators in a meeting the same day the article was published.

During the council’s regular monthly meeting last week, Councilman Charlie Cuthbert held up a printout of the BizSense article that ran that morning about the four data center projects in the city’s pipeline, stating that he was only aware of one of them – the Warrenton Group’s project at the former Collier Yard property that went through public hearings last year and in January. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.