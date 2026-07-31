Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR Wayne Tri-Cities Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300.png

Tri-Cities

Actions

Petersburg leaders say they first learned about data center projects from the news: 'I had no clue'

PetersburgCuthbertB-Cropped.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Petersburg Councilman Charlie Cuthbert holds up a printout of the BizSense article at last week’s meeting.
PetersburgCuthbertB-Cropped.jpg
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A recent BizSense report that as many as four data center developments are in the works in Petersburg apparently came as news to the city’s mayor and other members of city council, some of whom called for better communication from city administrators in a meeting the same day the article was published.

During the council’s regular monthly meeting last week, Councilman Charlie Cuthbert held up a printout of the BizSense article that ran that morning about the four data center projects in the city’s pipeline, stating that he was only aware of one of them – the Warrenton Group’s project at the former Collier Yard property that went through public hearings last year and in January. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Wayne Promo Unit Tri Cities -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Tri-Cities reporter: Wayne Covil

Your Community: Tri-Cities Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in the Tri-Cities. Know a story Wayne Covil should cover? Submit a tip here.
Petersburg Government Petersburg Public Schools Petersburg Parks & Facilities Petrersburg Library Petersburg Bureau of Police Petersburg Fire-Rescue Colonial Heights Government Colonial Heights Public Schools Colonial Heights Parks & Facilities Colonial Heights Library Colonial Heights Police Colonial Heights Fire & EMS Hopewell Government Hopewell Public Schools Hopewell Parks & Recreation Hopewell Library Hopewell Police Hopewell Fire & EMS Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce