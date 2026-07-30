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CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil to be inducted into Emmy's Silver Circle

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RICHMOND, Va. — For more than 30 years, Wayne Covil has brought stories from Central Virginia's Tri-Cities to life. He's now being honored with an induction into the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Silver Circle.

The Gold and Silver Circles honor journalists who have helped shape the broadcast industry and continue to influence its future. Wayne joins CBS 6 anchors Cheryl Miller and Greg McQuade, who were both inducted in 2023.

The honor is often referred to as the “Emmy Hall of Fame” and celebrates those who have performed distinguished service within the TV industry for 25 years or more.

Wayne joined the team at CBS 6 on Dec. 1, 1992, when he opened up the station's Tri-Cities Bureau in Petersburg.

For 11 and half years, Wayne served as the station's Tri-Cities Bureau Chief, covering Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie County, and Prince George County.

Wayne is what is referred to in the industry as a Multi-Media Journalist (MMJ), or as he refers to it, a one man band. Wayne records, writes, and edits all his own stories.

In July 2001, Wayne became Senior Reporter for the South's First TV Station and while he continues to cover the Tri Cities, he also covers much of Central Virginia.

In 2019, Wayne began his franchise series, Wayne's World, which airs Wednesday Nights at 11 p.m.

Wayne will officially be inducted at a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 10, in Frederick, Maryland.

Congratulations, Wayne! Email well wishes to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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