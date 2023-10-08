RICHMOND, Va. -- Congratulations to Greg McQuade and Cheryl Miller. The longtime members of the WTVR CBS 6 family were inducted into the "Silver Circle" at a gala event Saturday in Richmond.

The honor from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is often referred to as the “Emmy Hall of Fame” and celebrates those who have performed distinguished service within the TV industry for 25 years or more.

“Honorees have helped shape the broadcast industry and continue to influence its future,” officials with NATAS wrote. “These leaders have inspired excellence in innovation in every communication discipline.”

Past award inductees include Sam Donaldson, Judy Woodruff, Ted Koppel and Bob Schieffer.

WTVR CBS 6 Chief Photographer Brad Wilson Greg McQuade, Cheryl Miller earn Silver Circle 'Hall of Fame' honors

Greg McQuade, who celebrated 23 years at CBS 6 in October, said he is living his dream every day at work by enjoying "a front-row seat to life" as a journalist and storyteller.

Greg has been honored with 64 Emmy Awards, 45 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and five National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

In his first role at CBS 6, Greg was the station's political and military affairs reporter. He now produces his award-winning weekly “Heroes Among Us” and “I Have a Story” features as well as anchors the “CBS6 Weekend Morning” newscasts from 6 to 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Cheryl Miller, who celebrated 39 years at CBS 6 in September, was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in April 2016 and honored with the Virginia Association of Broadcasters (VAB) Distinguished Broadcaster Award in June 2016.

During her tenure at the South's First Television Station, Cheryl has been a main anchor on every weekday newscast at WTVR: mornings, noon, 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30p.m., 6 p.m., 7p.m. and 11p.m.

Since 2003, Cheryl has enjoyed challenging area students as Host of “Battle of the Brains,” Central Virginia’s longest-running high school academic quiz show.

Local News WTVR wins National Murrow Award for 'Serial Snipers: 20 Years Later' reports WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Additionally, WTVR CBS 6 will be honored with the station's third National Edward R. Murrow Award in four years at a gala in New York City on Monday.

WTVR won in the small-market television category of News Series for “The Serial Snipers: 20 Years Later” when the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the honors Tuesday.

The winning work by Executive Producer Mike Bergazzi, Reporter Jon Burkett, Senior Reporter Wayne Covil and Assistant Chief Photographer Curtis Akers revisited a string of sniper-style shootings across Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. in the fall of 2002.

Additionally, the South's First Television Station received nine Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards this year as well as bringing home 19 awards, including the the prestigious Overall Excellence honor, from the Capital Emmys.

WTVR CBS 6 was named Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias for the second year in a row at the 2023 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards and received five first-place and two runner-up wins from the Virginia Association of Broadcasters.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.