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Army veteran opens Richmond barbershop focused on men's mental health: 'Not just about business'

Marcus Taylor, a combat veteran who served three tours and suffers from PTSD, opened the Whole Nine Grooming Lounge on West Broad Street as a safe space for men to decompress and connect.
Army veteran Marcus Taylor opened the Whole Nine Grooming Lounge in Richmond as a safe space for men's mental health, wellness, and community alongside traditional barbershop services.
Army veteran opens Richmond barbershop focused on men's mental health
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RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond Army combat veteran has opened a barbershop designed to do more than cut hair.

Marcus Taylor, who served three tours — two in Operation Iraqi Freedom and one in Operation Enduring Freedom — and suffers from PTSD, opened the Whole Nine Grooming Lounge at West Broad Street and North Allen Avenue on Saturday.

Taylor said he created the space as a safe haven for men to relax, decompress and focus on their mental health.

"Not only veterans but men as a whole, with the rising suicide rates and everything, we need a space somewhere where we can just be," Taylor said. "You can come in here after a hard day... We got slippers right here if you need them. Put them on, relax, get you a cut, talk."

FULL INTERVIEW: Army vet opens mental health barbershop: 'Not just about business'

FULL INTERVIEW: Army vet opens mental health barbershop: 'Not just about business'

Taylor said the goal of the Whole Nine goes beyond business.

"The number one thing is to get back community, the whole barbershop feel, and bring a positive space where men can be men, family can be family," Taylor said. "It's not just about business, it's actually about the service — giving you wellness, bringing it all together."

The veteran-owned business offers traditional haircuts alongside skin care and hair care products, vitamins and a snack station.

Taylor also operates his own handmade product brand, 9th Wonder Premium Products, under the same roof, along with a merchandise line.

Mental health groups can also use the space for meetings, which Taylor said is also available to rent for private gatherings.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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