Army veteran opens Richmond barbershop focused on men's mental health: 'Not just about business'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond Army combat veteran has opened a barbershop designed to do more than cut hair.
Marcus Taylor, who served three tours — two in Operation Iraqi Freedom and one in Operation Enduring Freedom — and suffers from PTSD, opened the Whole Nine Grooming Lounge at West Broad Street and North Allen Avenue on Saturday.
Taylor said he created the space as a safe haven for men to relax, decompress and focus on their mental health.
"Not only veterans but men as a whole, with the rising suicide rates and everything, we need a space somewhere where we can just be," Taylor said. "You can come in here after a hard day... We got slippers right here if you need them. Put them on, relax, get you a cut, talk."
FULL INTERVIEW: Army vet opens mental health barbershop: 'Not just about business'
Taylor said the goal of the Whole Nine goes beyond business.
"The number one thing is to get back community, the whole barbershop feel, and bring a positive space where men can be men, family can be family," Taylor said. "It's not just about business, it's actually about the service — giving you wellness, bringing it all together."
The veteran-owned business offers traditional haircuts alongside skin care and hair care products, vitamins and a snack station.
Taylor also operates his own handmade product brand, 9th Wonder Premium Products, under the same roof, along with a merchandise line.
Mental health groups can also use the space for meetings, which Taylor said is also available to rent for private gatherings.
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