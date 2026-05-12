Richmond expanding red light camera program with 3 new cameras coming online this month

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond is expanding its red light camera program with three new cameras installed and set to be fully operational later this month.

The new cameras are located at:



Hull Street Road and Warwick Road

Hull Street Road and Cowardin Avenue

Commerce Road at Maury Street

Once the cameras go live, drivers will receive a warning for the first 30 days for running a red light. After that period, drivers will receive a $50 ticket.

As of April 29, the city has issued nearly 16,000 tickets at its other pre-existing red light cameras.

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