Richmond red light cameras begin issuing $50 fines this weekend. Do you know where they are?

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's red light camera program is moving from education to enforcement, with $50 fines set to begin issuing at four intersections across the city starting this weekend.

The 30-day grace period that accompanied the activation of the cameras in late January is coming to a close.

Drivers who ran red lights during that window received warning notices rather than citations. That changes Saturday.

Beginning March 8, ticketed enforcement will be in effect at two intersections: Belvidere Street at Cary Street, and 25th Street at Main Street.

Fines at the two remaining active camera locations, Chamberlayne Avenue at Laburnum Avenue and Chamberlayne Avenue at Brookland Park Boulevard, will follow on March 24.

Fifty-dollar citations will be issued to the registered vehicle owner for each violation, in accordance with the Code of Virginia.

"Intersections are critical zones where multiple users share space and where better driver behavior saves lives," Richmond Department of Transportation Director Andy Boenau said in a statement. "By adhering to red signals and posted speed limits, we can prevent heart-breaking tragedies and better protect our community. Our Safety Camera Program underscores our consistent goal to provide safer streets for everyone."

Since the start of 2026, four people have died in pedestrian-related collisions in Richmond.

In 2025, 13 pedestrians were killed on Richmond roadways, one more than Fairfax County, a larger locality with a higher population, according to DMV data.

The four cameras, which went online Jan. 31, represent the first phase of the city's plan to deploy 10 red light cameras at intersections citywide.

The remaining six locations have not yet been announced.

Camera locations were selected based on crash patterns and violation data from Richmond's High Injury Network, a stretch of roads representing just 7% of the city's total street mileage but accounting for 62% of deadly and serious crashes.

The cameras operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Richmond already operates speed cameras in school zones at 13 schools throughout the city.

