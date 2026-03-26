16-year-old charged with first-degree murder after shooting death of Richmond teen

RICHMOND, Va. — A 16-year-old boy is charged with first-degree murder after a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy on Richmond's Southside on Sunday evening, according to an update from police.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of. First responders found a teenage boy down and unresponsive in the intersection of East 11th and Hull streets.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The teen suspect, who police did not identify, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by juvenile.

Family members identified the teen killed in the shooting as 15-year-old Darkell Jones. Loved ones shared that Darkell was little with a big heart and attended Richmond Technical Center.

Police did not say if the suspect and Darkell knew each other prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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