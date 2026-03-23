Family identifies student killed in Richmond: 'Little with a big heart'

RICHMOND, Va. — A 15-year-old Richmond boy was shot and killed Sunday evening, according to Richmond police and the victim's family.

Darkell Jones, a student at Richmond Technical Center, died after sustaining gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Decatur Street.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Richmond Police Department officers were initially called to the intersection of East 11th and Hull streets at approximately 6:08 p.m., where they found a teenager unresponsive.

Provided to WTVR Darkell Jones

Major Crimes detectives later determined the shooting occurred on Decatur Street.

Jones's family confirmed his identity to CBS 6 on Monday.

He would have celebrated his 16th birthday this coming Saturday.

"Little with a big heart," his family said of him.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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