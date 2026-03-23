15-year-old boy critically injured in Richmond shooting, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Decatur Street for a report of a shooting just after 6:05 p.m., according to online emergency communication logs. That is not far from Hull Street Road and 11th Street in the city's Blackwell neighborhood.

The teen, who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the boy may have been riding a scooter when he was shot.

Unique Hubbard was eating at a nearby restaurant when she noticed the crime scene tape.

"We didn't know what was going on and then the manager was like, 'Sorry, to keep everybody waiting for the food.'" Hubbard said. "And they were like, 'Something's going on outside. Just go out this door right here.'"

Hubbard said the experience left her uneasy.

"I'm a little nervous because like I'm just now realizing what happened," Hubbard said. "This is my first time coming back here, but nothing like this has ever happened this close to me."



No suspect information or additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.