Blind pup and her seeing-eye dog at Virginia shelter have been adopted: 'Hooray!'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials at a Richmond animal shelter shared fantastic news earlier this week about two dogs: a younger pup who acts as a seeing-eye dog for an older animal.

The female pit bulls, 4-year-old Who Goes There and 1-year-old Hi, It’s Me, have been adopted, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officials.

"Adoption interest is coming in now! Great job FB team," shelter staff wrote Tuesday.

Then came the amazing news on Wednesday.

"We are THRILLED TO SHARE the girls were adopted today," RACC officials wrote. "HOORAY, HOORAY, HOORAY! #weareyourcityshelter ♥️💗♥️"

That breakthrough comes after the shelter had "ZERO interest" after they put out the call earlier this month for a forever family for two dogs that need to be adopted together.

The shelter first posted on Sept. 1 that female pit bulls "came from a bad situation."

"They were left in a crate in a car, covered in urine/fences and flies; Who Goes There had glaucoma so bad in her remaining eye (already blind) that we removed the painful nonworking one," shelter officials said.

Officials said the younger pup has been acting as a seeing-eye dog for the older animal.

"It will just about break your heart with love to see them together," officials wrote. "These girls love each other."

Shelter staffers were searching for a home for both dogs and someone "game to" manage a blind dog.

"The easiest transition would be a quieter house with few steps and without other dogs but if you have a calm easy and friendly pup we can try," the post reads. "We know we are hoping for a miracle here but we believe in miracles! Can you help us find them a happy forever?"

Officials at a Richmond animal shelter posted that Friday that that they "just don't understand why" there has been no interest in the bonded pair.

"They are the sweetest and cutest pair you will ever see," RACC officials wrote.

A big THANK YOU to everyone who SHAREd on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

