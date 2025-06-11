Richmond neighbors invited to shape $38 million Arthur Ashe Boulevard bridge replacement

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's 75-year-old Arthur Ashe Boulevard bridge will be completely replaced by 2028 at a projected cost of $38 million, with officials now seeking public input on design features.

The aging structure, one of more than 80 bridges in the city, has been deemed deficient and at risk, according to a statement from the city's website.

Richmond Department of Public Works Director Bobby Vincent says the bridge remains safe for drivers currently, but the replacement project will enhance safety for all users.

The project will serve as a key component in the city's infrastructure and community revitalization efforts, particularly for the Diamond District and Scott's Addition neighborhoods.

Funding for the $38 million project comes from multiple sources, with federal dollars providing over $18 million. The city will contribute more than $15 million, while CSX is expected to provide $4 million.

A public meeting for the Arthur Ashe bridge construction project is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Virginia Science Museum just off Broad Street, where residents can share their preferences for the new bridge's features.

"How do they want to traverse across the bridge with regard to pedestrians and or bicyclist? We want to know how do they want the lighting to look on the bridge. Is it something that we want to be a beacon of hope for people as they enter into the Diamond District area, or as a traverse into Scott's Addition? These are the types of questions and answers that we plan on trying our best to address tonight," Vincent said.

