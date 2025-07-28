Richmond's own Blanchard's Coffee expands to Target

RICHMOND, Va. — Blanchard's Coffee Co. is bringing its specialty brews to Target stores across the region as the company celebrates a milestone anniversary.

Blanchard's Coffee Co., an independent coffee roaster, is partnering with Target to sell its products in stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Target and bring Blanchard's Coffee to their shelves in the Mid-Atlantic," said David Blanchard, founder of Blanchard's Coffee Co. "This collaboration is a testament to the growing demand for specialty coffee and our dedication to making our products accessible to a wider consumer base. We believe Target's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our values."

The partnership represents a significant expansion for the coffee company celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025.

"As a beloved Richmond brand known for its ethically and sustainably sourced coffee, Blanchard's brings an approachable specialty coffee experience to our guests that reflects Target's commitment to quality, value, and supporting local communities," said Alexis Sheppert, group vice president of stores for Virginia and North Carolina.

In addition to grocery store shelves and numerous restaurants, Blanchard's Coffee is available at the company's coffee shops on West Broad Street, Morris Street, and Forest Hill Avenue.



