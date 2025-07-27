Severe storms knock out power 32,800-plus across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 52,000 Dominion Energy customers were without electricity in Virginia after powerful storms moved through the Commonwealth on Sunday afternoon.

Roughly 32,850 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 5:45 p.m., according to Dominion Energy. Most of those outages were concentrated in Henrico and Hanover counties.



Chesterfield: 81

Goochland: 21

Hanover: 9,784

Henrico: 22,973

Lancaster: 302

Middlesex: 385

Northumberland: 380

Richmond: 28



Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Central Virginia on Sunday.

Meteorologist Mike Stone said our best chance of storms in the metro would be between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms with strong wind gusts.

Due to the muggy air, storms will produce very heavy rainfall, and localized flooding will be possible.

VIDEO: Tracking marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms in Virginia on Sunday

Tracking marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms in Virginia on Sunday

Today's Forecast Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect; tracking storms with strong wind gusts The Weather Authority

