Severe storms knock out power 32,800-plus across Central Virginia

July 27 2025 Storms
RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 52,000 Dominion Energy customers were without electricity in Virginia after powerful storms moved through the Commonwealth on Sunday afternoon.

Roughly 32,850 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 5:45 p.m., according to Dominion Energy. Most of those outages were concentrated in Henrico and Hanover counties.

  • Chesterfield: 81
  • Goochland: 21
  • Hanover: 9,784
  • Henrico: 22,973
  • Lancaster: 302
  • Middlesex: 385
  • Northumberland: 380
  • Richmond: 28

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Central Virginia on Sunday.

Meteorologist Mike Stone said our best chance of storms in the metro would be between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms with strong wind gusts.

Due to the muggy air, storms will produce very heavy rainfall, and localized flooding will be possible.

Today's Forecast

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect; tracking storms with strong wind gusts

The Weather Authority

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

