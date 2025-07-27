Heat index could exceed 110 in some areas Sunday before late-day storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a bit hotter today with dangerous levels of heat and humidity.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. The muggy conditions will make it feel like 105° or hotter in many areas, but some spots could hit or exceed 110°. Heat advisories continue for much of the region, but an extreme heat warning is in effect for areas southeast of Richmond. These heat alerts expire at 8 p.m.

A few scattered storms will be possible this afternoon, but storms will increase towards evening. Our best chance of storms in the metro will be between 5 and 9 p.m. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms with strong wind gusts.

Due to the muggy air, storms will produce very heavy rainfall, and localized flooding will be possible.

Highs will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, and in the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday. Heat advisories are likely each day with a heat index exceeding 105°.

A strong cold front will pass through the region Thursday into Friday with showers and storms. Heavy rainfall will be possible.

Behind this front, it will be much cooler and less humid heading into next weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Some upper 50s could be possible by Sunday morning.

