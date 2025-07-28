Steven Wright is missing. Search continues for Richmond man last seen in York River.

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are searching for Steven Kendall Wright, who disappeared while swimming at Gloucester Point Beach.

Emergency services received a 911 call on Sunday reporting that Wright had not resurfaced after entering the York River.

Search and rescue teams worked through Sunday evening but were unable to locate the missing Richmond man.

Efforts resumed Monday.

Wright is described as a 5'11", 220-pound Black male with short black hair and brown eyes.

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Steven Kendall Wright

He was last seen wearing red or green shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Krause with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 804-693-4139.

