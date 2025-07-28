Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Direct flights from Richmond to Europe? RIC is working on it.

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some big plans on the radar at Richmond International Airport. The Capital Region Airport Commission, the governing body that oversees RIC, held a two-day retreat last week at which it outlined big-picture plans and potential changes and additions at the airport.

Among the more notable topics that came up were: a possible direct route from Richmond to Europe, construction of a new lounge, a duty-free store and a smattering of new facilities at the airfield. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

