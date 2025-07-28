Heat index will approach 105° Monday afternoon: Heat Advisory in effect

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be hot and humid with a high near 94°. The heat index will approach or exceed 105° this afternoon, prompting a Heat Advisory through early evening.



The high heat and humidity will continue through much of the coming week. Highs will be in the mid 90s Tuesday, and in the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday. Heat advisories are likely each day with a heat index exceeding 105°.

A strong cold front will move through the region Thursday into Friday with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain will be possible once again.

Behind this front, it will be much a bit "cooler" and less humid next weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s, and lows will mostly be in the low to mid 60s.

