RICHMOND, Va. -- Burgers and fries were once the main menu item at 3449 W. Cary St. Soon, the storefront will be dishing out ice cream.

The former Carytown Burgers & Fries building at the neighborhood’s western edge is planned to be transformed into the first local franchise location of Crispy Cones, a national brand that serves soft-serve ice cream in cinnamon-sugar coated, rotisserie-style grilled dough cones. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.