Positive Vibe Foundation's Beach Bash raises funds for Richmond disability programs

RICHMOND, Va. — The Positive Vibe Foundation held its third annual fundraiser in Richmond with a "Beach Bash" theme to support young adults with disabilities.

The gala featured 11 chef dining experiences, an open bar and live and silent auctions to raise money for the foundation's programs.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald emceed the event, which brought together community members committed to supporting the foundation's mission.

For almost 20 years, the Positive Vibe Foundation has been dedicated to making the community more inclusive by providing skills-based training, creating connections with peers, and giving those with disabilities a confidence boost.

