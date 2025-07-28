Crews work to restore electricity after storms knock out power to thousands in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Power crews continue to work around the clock after Sunday's violent storms knocked nearly 100,000 homes and businesses offline across the region.

Dominion Energy confirmed to CBS 6 Monday that number is now just over 7,000 customers without power.

Eastern Henrico and Hanover were among the hardest hit areas with hundreds of trees knocked down during the severe weather.

A Dominion Energy spokesperson said the saturated ground makes any storm that much more perilous for trees and power lines.

Two homeowners shared the loud thumps of falling branches had them worried all evening during the storm. As of midday Monday, they said they were grateful their homes did not take a direct hit and were told power would be restored shortly.

"I don't trust anything that's in the refrigerator right now because I looked one time and my ice, it's all turning to water in the freezer. So that's not a good sign," said one homeowner.

"Warm, just mostly warm. But at the same time, we realized that these, you know, I'm always impressed with, you know, with the crew and how they work. And I've been in Henrico County for 40 plus years. We've been here for 42 years. And it's, I like the way that community comes together," said another homeowner.

