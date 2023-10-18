Armstrong HS students treated after 'ingesting suspected cannabis items' on school grounds

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several Armstrong High School students were medically assessed Wednesday morning after Richmond Police say the students "reported they ingested suspected cannabis items."

Just before noon Wednesday, a school resource officer found the students who were "in medical distress," police say.

One of the students involved was taken to the emergency room as a precaution, two other students were released to families, and another is awaiting parent pickup, a school board member told CBS 6's Melissa Hipolit.

Officials are currently unable to confirm what exactly was in the cannabis items.

Neither of the students overdosed on the items, and are all safe, according to the school board member.

This investigation is ongoing

