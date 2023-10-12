Police ID Henrico man killed found in Richmond neighborhood alley

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man killed in a Richmond neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Ford Avenue for a report of a person down Just after 7:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Andrew Roberts, of Henrico, lying in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives urged anyone who "observed suspicious activity or heard shots fired Tuesday night or Wednesday morning" along Ford Avenue or Sussex Street to call investigators.

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to call Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.