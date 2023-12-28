Hanover Sheriff investigating three-car accident that left one woman dead

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- One woman is dead after three cars were involved in an accident Wednesday evening in Hanover County.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hanover County deputies responded to the 6800 block of Cold Harbor Road for a report of a car accident.

An investigation revealed that the driver of a 2007 Ford Focus lost control while traveling east along a curve on the 6800 block of Cold Harbor Road.

The Ford Focus was hit on the driver's side by a van traveling west on Cold Harbor Road. A third vehicle was involved in the crash when it failed to avoid the initial collision and struck the van.

The driver of the Ford Focus, 22-year-old Amaya Roca of Mechanicsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!