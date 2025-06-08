Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Community remembers Richmond woman allegedly killed by her father: 'I miss her so much'

Neighbors and loved ones wore blue, lit candles and observed a moment of silence to remember the victim of last Saturday's shooting
Community remembers Richmond woman allegedly killed by her father: 'I miss her so much'
Community remembers Richmond woman allegedly killed by her father: 'I miss her so much'
Alicia Ellis Vigil
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A prayer vigil was held for Alicia Ellis, the 22-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by her father at a Richmond apartment complex last weekend.

Police responded around 9:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Harrison Street at the Randolph Village apartments after receiving a report of a gunman. That is not far from Fox at Clark Springs Elementary School and Hollywood Cemetery.

When officers arrived, they found Ellis suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH: Suspect in custody after woman killed at Richmond apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Suspect in custody after woman killed at Richmond apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Fifty-five-year-old Alonzo Ellis, the woman's father, was charged in connection with the shooting, according to Richmond Police. He was charged with shooting within an occupied dwelling and child neglect, but police said additional charges were pending.

During the vigil, neighbors and loved ones lit candles, held a moment of silence and wore blue clothing to honor Ellis and keep her memory alive.

"I miss her so much," one woman said at the vigil. "I love her and I miss her so much and it's only been a week."

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to call Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Severe storm threat lasts into Sunday evening Saturday highlights from Special Olympics Virginia's Summer Games 12 fallen firefighters honored in Virginia: 'They'll never be forgotten' Inside Virginia War Memorial's Legacy Ruck and Roll to honor fallen heroes Community events target 15 'hot spots' in Richmond's fight against gun violence Virginia Democrat hunts for votes where MAGA has strengthened its grip More storms possible on Sunday Musicians unite for 'The Great Busk' event to support diversity and education 1 dead, 3 injured in shootings since start of Richmond's 'Operation Safe Summer' Odie Donald II announced as Mayor Avula's nominee for Richmond's CAO

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone