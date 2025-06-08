Community remembers Richmond woman allegedly killed by her father: 'I miss her so much'

RICHMOND, Va. — A prayer vigil was held for Alicia Ellis, the 22-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by her father at a Richmond apartment complex last weekend.

Police responded around 9:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Harrison Street at the Randolph Village apartments after receiving a report of a gunman. That is not far from Fox at Clark Springs Elementary School and Hollywood Cemetery.

When officers arrived, they found Ellis suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



Fifty-five-year-old Alonzo Ellis, the woman's father, was charged in connection with the shooting, according to Richmond Police. He was charged with shooting within an occupied dwelling and child neglect, but police said additional charges were pending.

During the vigil, neighbors and loved ones lit candles, held a moment of silence and wore blue clothing to honor Ellis and keep her memory alive.

"I miss her so much," one woman said at the vigil. "I love her and I miss her so much and it's only been a week."

