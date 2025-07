RICHMOND, Va. — All lanes of Interstate 95 in Richmond are currently closed near Broad Street because of police activity, VDOT said.

Information from VDOT said the closure is at milemarker 74.6. Multiple traffic cameras show major backups in both directions.

WTVR

Drivers are being advised to find other routes.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

