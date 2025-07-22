Virginia convenience store wins $50,000 prize for selling $348M winning lottery ticket

BURGESS, Va. — The Virginia convenience store that sold a winning lottery ticket worth an estimated $348 million has won a cash prize of its own.

Tuesday, the Virginia Lottery presented E&C Mid-Atlantic in Burgess with a $50,000 check for selling the ticket.

A news release from the lottery notes that the winner of the multi-million-dollar prize has yet to come forward. The ticket matched all six numbers in the June 27 Mega Millions drawing, which is the largest jackpot ever won in Virginia.

“This is a historic jackpot win in Virginia, the largest ever won in the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Khalid Jones. “But it means more than just an incredible stroke of luck for the winner or winners. Proceeds from the sale of Virginia Lottery games support our K-12 public schools and we see success thanks to our valuable retail partners. We are proud to partner with thousands of businesses, big and small, and help contribute to their bottom line with selling bonuses like this one.”

The winner of the $348 million prize has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the jackpot. They'll be able to either take the full jackpot amount, before taxes, in annual payments over 30 years, or take a one-time cash option of about $155 million.

