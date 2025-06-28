Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia ticket wins $348 million Mega Millions jackpot

Eat It, Virginia welcomes Grayum Vickers of Lost Letter and Lillian, who serves Dom P2 2006 by the glass. Vickers shares his journey from teaching meteorology to becoming a sommelier.
Punk rocker pours wine: Grayum Vickers' journey into the Virginia wine scene
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A single ticket purchased in Virginia matched all six numbers in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, winning an estimated $348 million jackpot.

Virginia Lottery officials have not yet revealed where the winning ticket was purchased or whether it was bought at a retail location or online. That information is expected to be released later today.

The prize marks the largest win in Virginia Lottery history.

The winning numbers drawn on June 27, 2025, were 18-21-29-42-50, with a Mega Ball number of 2.

This jackpot is the 10th Mega Millions grand prize won in Virginia since the game began in 2002.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone