Virginia teachers learn AI tools and ethics at largest statewide workshop

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of Virginia teachers are getting hands-on experience with artificial intelligence tools, ethics and curriculum integration at the largest statewide professional development workshop focused on AI.

The two-day workshop, hosted by AI Ready RVA, continues Thursday at the VCU School of Business.

Phyl Demetriou, chair of the education committee at AI Ready RVA, says teachers are learning how to use advanced features of ChatGPT and other AI tools.

"There are tools that allow teachers to create lesson plans or quizzes or rubrics immediately based on a source that they can find online so they don't have to spend hours on Sunday prepping for the week ahead. And so we have a list of various platforms that we're going to be teaching them and practice sessions so that they can master these tools so that way they start the school year really strong," Demetriou said.

Demetriou emphasized that the workshop is not teaching how to recognize if students are using AI to write papers. Instead, the focus is on mastering tools, connecting with panelists, and learning from peers.

