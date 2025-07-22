Richmond gym owner just wants working toilets: 'It's pretty frustrating'

RICHMOND, Va. — RVA Performance Training owner Jake Rowell has been facing an unexpected challenge at his business just off Hermitage Road near Scott's Addition in Richmond.

"The plumbing stopped working," Rowell said. "We're talking none of the toilets were flushing."

Rowell opened his small group class and personal training oriented gym in 2007.

While operating a business comes with challenges, this recent issue wasn't something he anticipated.

His business sits adjacent to the new Diamond District construction site.

In April, he says the sewage line that services his business was crushed as a power pole was being installed.

"Brought a plumber out who kind of scoped the line and basically found there was an obstruction right where the pole is," he said.

Prior to the new pole, Rowell said it was discovered that the building's sewage line technically sat under Diamond District Partners (DDP) property.

Before the drilling started, representatives from both the Diamond District and his landlord had a conversation about where the sewage pipe ran, he said.

Ultimately, the pipe ended up damaged, and Rowell said once he reported it to his landlord, new conversations began about who was responsible for the damage and repairs.

"It's pretty frustrating. We can't go for years like this and it's not an expense that as a small business owner, I can take on myself," Rowell said.

Rowell said he understands negotiations for a fix this size can be complex, but the longer both parties take to reach a resolution, the longer his business and clients are impacted.

"I just want to have some toilets that work," he said. "It would be really great if the folks involved, someone would step up and take care of it."

I reached out to the landlord's legal team and was told they have been in conversation with DDP working to get the issue resolved, but that ultimately they feel it was damage caused by DDP and they should pay for repairs.

The landlord's team added that DDP did send them an offer for various repair options, but it was not enough to cover the repair option they felt most comfortable with which would cost around $70,000.

CBS 6 also reached out to DDP and was sent this statement:

"As soon as the issue was initially reported, Diamond District Partners (DDP) took immediate action to convene all stakeholders and investigate the cause of the sanitary backup affecting RVA Performance Training. Based on the investigation to date, which is ongoing, DDP did not damage the sanitary line and does not believe that it was responsible for the sanitary backup.

Regardless, DDP is actively working with all parties to try to resolve this problem and in an effort to help our neighbor, we have rented air-conditioned portable restrooms for RVA Performance Training while the matter is sorted out. Given the nature of those ongoing discussions and the concerted efforts to resolve the issue, DDP cannot comment further."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

