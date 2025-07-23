Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia sees relief from heat and rain before humidity returns this weekend

Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will still be somewhat low.
Tom's Morning Update
Posted

The humidity forecast will remain moderate to low over the next couple of days before increasing again this weekend.

This rise in humidity will be accompanied by higher temperatures, with mid-90s expected for a few days toward the latter part of the weekend.

The heat index Saturday and Sunday will likely meet or exceed 105 degrees.

The chance for storms returns to the area for the weekend. The best chance for showers and storms at this time appears to be on Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

