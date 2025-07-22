Richmond council members frustrated by slow progress on emergency communications reform

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Council members expressed continued frustration over the city's emergency communication failures during a Tuesday meeting that examined the January water crisis response and subsequent reform efforts.

"I think we have a lot of work to do," said Sarah Abubaker, 4th District Representative on the Richmond City Council.

Emergency Communications Director Stephen Willoughby presented findings from a third-party report that highlighted significant deficiencies in the department's emergency preparedness.

"I'm going to be very blunt with you in regards to many of our plans were non existent or many of our plans had deficiencies," Willoughby said.

The meeting revealed that a complete overhaul of the city's emergency operations plan could take approximately 18 months to complete.

"Some of the other plans that need to be addressed is a resource management plan, point of distribution plan, crisis communications plan, as well as a volunteer and donations plan," Willoughby said.

Council members complained they struggled to get information during the January water crisis, with 8th District Representative Reva Trammell expressing particular dissatisfaction.

"You failed us nine council members and the new mayor and the citizens of Richmond, okay, and I'm not happy about it," Trammell said.

After the meeting, Abubaker emphasized that technological solutions alone won't fix the underlying issues.

"You can spend all the money you want on software and fancy technology, but if the people in the process, and quite frankly, the culture isn't built, then we're not going to get anywhere," Abubaker said.

Abubaker pointed to changes in the Department of Public Utilities under new director Scott Morris as a model for effective reform.

"I feel very confident and in how much progress he has made and how much more secure that water treatment facility is now, what I would like to see is other leaders in city government model that same behavior, and until they do, we will continue to hold them accountable," Abubaker said.

The committee has requested Willoughby return in September to provide updates on his department's progress.

"I'm still as frustrated as they are. I don't think anybody feels really a sense of resolution," Abubaker said.

