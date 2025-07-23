Richmond announces Letitia Shelton as new director of finance

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly two weeks after CBS 6 learned that Richmond's Director of Finance Sheila White submitted her resignation, the city has found a replacement.

Wednesday afternoon, a news release announced that Letitia Shelton, who most recently served in the same position for Virginia Beach, had been appointed for the role.

“Ms. Shelton is a powerhouse in municipal finance and operations, and we are incredibly blessed to have her return to Richmond for this critical leadership role,” said Richmond's new Chief Administrative Officer Odie Donald II. “She brings a much-needed combination of technical expertise, executive leadership, and deep roots in Richmond. Most importantly, she shares my people-first, people-always mindset and brings thoughtful, collaborative leadership that will truly benefit the entire organization.”

Shelton was born and raised in Richmond and started her career with the city. She served for 19 years in different roles, including interim director of public works and deputy director of finance and administration. She also held senior positions in DeSoto, Texas and Charlottesville.

“Richmond is home, and where I started my career. It’s where I learned the power of public service,” said Shelton. I’m thrilled to return and contribute to a city I care so deeply about that gave me so much. Together with a strong team, I look forward to building systems that support efficiency, accountability, and long-term sustainability. Residents deserve nothing less.”

Shelton's first day on the job will be on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

