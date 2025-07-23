AstraZeneca to build major drug manufacturing facility in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — UK-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca plans to build its largest drug manufacturing facility in Virginia, creating hundreds of new jobs as part of a $50 billion investment in the United States by 2030.

The exact location within Virginia has not yet been determined, with several sites still under consideration.

Governor Glenn Youngkin said the project highlights Virginia's strengths in workforce development and availability of shovel-ready sites.

"We presented a number of sites across the Commonwealth. They have down selected it to a very short few. They're going through their final work now. But once again, localities have to compete, too. And when we have opportunities like this, and we present them to localities, the ones that are most welcoming and of course, work with us the best, tend to win. And I just have to say, there's lots of places across Virginia that have done exactly that," Youngkin said.

The governor also indicated that more major economic development announcements are expected this summer.

