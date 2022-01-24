360 Coverage: Virginia debates masks in schools

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the debate over the use of masks in school evolves in Virginia, CBS 6 News is committed to reporting multiple angles to the situation. With all developing stories,

we encourage you to share information here.

Monday, January 24, 2022



WTVR

Sunday, January 23, 2022



Saturday, January 22, 2022



Friday, January 21, 2022



Thursday, January 20, 2022



Wednesday, January 19, 2022



WTVR

Tuesday, January 18, 2022



Sunday, January 16, 2022



Saturday, January 15, 2022

