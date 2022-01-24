Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

360 Coverage: Virginia debates masks in schools

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
CBS6 News 360 Mask Mandate Debate Monitor.png
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 12:29:18-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the debate over the use of masks in school evolves in Virginia, CBS 6 News is committed to reporting multiple angles to the situation. With all developing stories,
we encourage you to share information here.

Monday, January 24, 2022

4.png

Sunday, January 23, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Untitled design (2).png

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers