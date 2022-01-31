Some Hanover students return to school without masks on Monday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County students returned to school Monday, some with masks and some without. Monday was the first day masks were optional at Hanover public schools.

The Hanover School Board voted last week to set January 31 for its decision to go into effect and to allow parents the choice to send their children to school without a mask.

The board's unanimous decision sided with Governor Glen Youngkin’s executive order two which gave parents the power to choose. Hanover and Chesterfield schools have followed the order and allowed parents to decide. Masks are still mandatory at public schools in Richmond and Henrico.

Kathy Rawls sent her son to school in Hanover without a mask for the first time in more than a year.

“I hope everyone can be respectful of everyone’s choice,” Rawls said. “I’m glad that they all can take their mask off. We can see their faces again. I’m glad it is parents' choice because there are parents that are still concerned.”

Cynthia Martin’s six-year-old wore his mask to school.

“I respect other people’s choices but for my family, we want to keep our masks so we can protect the people we interact with,” she said.

Martin said her son quickly noticed some of his classmates were mask-less as he walked into school on Monday.

“As I was dropping him off, I should’ve explained to him he’ll see some children without their masks and for him to continue to wear his and be proactive at protecting our family,” Martin said.

Hanover senior Beth Sager proudly wore her mask.

“I personally am wearing one because my friends could get sick. I have immunocompromised family members and would prefer to go see my family members,” Sager said.

In a message to families, Hanover Schools allowed parents to add their child’s name to the Online School waitlist. But they warned to not anticipate any space to free up before January 31.

“All I can say is freedom,” Martin said. “The choice to choose for my child and not having the state and school system to choose.”

The board was also advised that a federal order from the CDC dictates that students are still required to wear masks while on school buses.

