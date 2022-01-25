Hanover Schools votes to let parents decide on masks

RICHMOND, Va. -- In a unanimous decision at a meeting on Monday night, the Hanover County School Board sided with Governor Glenn Youngkin's executive order, giving parents the choice to send their children to school without a mask.

The decision came after passionate and even contentious public comments from parents, teachers and a few students.

The school board's decision won't go into effect until January 31 to give administrators the time to outline new protocols and give teachers and families the time to adjust.

Board members also hope that they will receive more clarity as legal challenges to Youngkin's executive order are expected to be addressed in court.

The board was also advised that a federal order from the CDC dictates that students are still required to wear masks while on school buses.

