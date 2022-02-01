About a dozen Henrico families, mostly at Deep Run High, refuse masks

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Across the Henrico County Public Schools division which serves nearly 49,000 students, only about one dozen families are refusing to follow the district’s mask rules, citing the governor’s executive order. Of the small group of families who are refusing to have their children wear masks, most are at Deep Run High School. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.
Posted at 9:19 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 09:19:51-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.