Chesterfield Schools vote to give parents final say on masks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County School Board voted three to two on Tuesday night to give parents the decision when it comes to their children wearing masks in school.

The vote is in favor of Governor Glenn Youngkin's Executive Order 2 which went into effect on Monday.

Last week, the school district initially decided to keep their mask mandate in place for the time being. The majority of board members said they wanted to wait for the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE)to offer guidance on how to handle mask-optional issues like quarantining and contact tracing for students and staff.

When that guidance was issued, the board would reconvene to discuss and vote.

