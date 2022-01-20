Chesterfield School leaders vote on masking in schools

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Public School Board voted three to two to keep the county's school mask mandate in place for now.

The majority of board members said they wanted to wait for the Virginia Department of Education to offer guidance on how to handle mask-optional issues like quarantining and contact tracing for students and staff.

When that guidance was issued, the board would reconvene to discuss and vote.

WTVR The Chesterfield County School Board votes on whether to maintain masking in public schools.

The special afternoon meeting was called so board members could vote on whether or not the district would follow Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order Two, which would allow parents to decide whether or not their child wears a mask to school.

Some parents believe the county should continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation to wear masks in school buildings, while other parents said it was time for them to decide what’s best for their own children.

