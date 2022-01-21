Gov. Youngkin announces guidelines for parents, educators

RICHMOND, Va. -- Glenn Youngkin's administration has announced the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education's new COVID-19 guidance for parents, educators and schools.

The guidance covers preschool through twelfth grade.

It drops the mask mandate and leaves the choice of masking students up to parents, as described in Youngkin's Executive Order 2.

The updated guidance includes emphasizing mitigation measures such as vaccination, distancing and outbreak awareness.

It also encourages programs such as "Test To Stay" to keep kids in the classroom and help them get back to school sooner after an exposure.

The new guidance also gives schools flexibility on strategies like contact tracing and distancing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.