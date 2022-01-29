County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 73,878 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 333,457 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,525,591.

As of Friday's update, 47,546 (+640 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 16,127 (+275) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (200 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Jan. 22-28) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 66,201 ( +3,172 )

Henrico 59,010 ( +3,029 )

Richmond City 41,209 ( +2,610 )

Hanover 19,710 ( +920 )

Petersburg 7,918 ( +335 )

New Kent 4,235 ( +325 )

Louisa 5,784 ( +323 )

Prince George 7,386 ( +271 )

Caroline 6,331 ( +262 )

Hopewell 5,763 ( +254 )

Colonial Heights 4,400 ( +243 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 84,342 ( +3,002 )

Chesapeake 46,849 ( +1,513 )

Norfolk 39,391 ( +1,211 )

Newport News 34,118 ( +1,159 )

Hampton 25,818 ( +850 )

James City 13,524 ( +693 )

Suffolk 17,713 ( +619 )

Portsmouth 19,704 ( +529 )

York 9,037 ( +365 )

Isle of Wight 6,857 ( +249 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 164,197 ( +4,894 )

Prince William 90,326 ( +2,527 )

Loudoun 61,667 ( +1,822 )

Arlington 37,609 ( +1,161 )

Stafford 27,700 ( +971 )

Alexandria 27,894 ( +870 )

Spotsylvania 24,606 ( +938 )

Additional Localities

Augusta 16,824 ( +890 )

Roanoke City 19,327 ( +875 )

Lynchburg 17,560 ( +795 )

Roanoke County 18,960 ( +776 )

Montgomery 16,271 ( +732 )

Frederick 19,047 ( +670 )

Albemarle 13,460 ( +669 )

Washington 11,797 ( +623 )

Mecklenburg 5,207 ( +602 )

Harrisonburg 12,080 ( +575 )

Bedford 14,423 ( +543 )

Charlottesville 8,847 ( +533 )

Wise 8,312 ( +505 )

Tazewell 8,511 ( +497 )

Henry 10,056 ( +496 )

Pittsylvania 11,649 ( +496 )

Rockingham 13,374 ( +490 )

Culpeper 10,684 ( +464 )

Danville 9,825 ( +440 )

Franklin County 9,641 ( +429 )

Smyth 7,120 ( +422 )

Fauquier 11,965 ( +378 )

Wythe 6,437 ( +337 )

Halifax 6,273 ( +331 )

Pulaski 6,158 ( +331 )

Shenandoah 10,025 ( +327 )

Salem 6,159 ( +326 )

Carroll 5,873 ( +315 )

Russell 5,794 ( +307 )

Gloucester 6,751 ( +303 )

Bristol 3,759 ( +288 )

Lunenburg 1,988 ( +287 )

Campbell 10,026 ( +284 )

Scott 4,849 ( +282 )

Botetourt 6,340 ( +276 )

Brunswick 2,672 ( +249 )

Accomack 6,569 ( +233 )

Buchanan 4,038 ( +233 )

Amherst 6,133 ( +229 )

Radford 4,313 ( +221 )

Winchester 5,958 ( +221 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 21.9% of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.3% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 18.7% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 20.7% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 801,212 cases versus the 712,041 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 12,338 cases in the Commonwealth.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

