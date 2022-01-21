AG Miyares files to dismiss lawsuit against Gov. Youngkin's executive order

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares filed to dismiss a lawsuit against Governor Youngkin's Executive Order 2.

Among what Executive Order Two, which takes effect on Monday, allows is for parents to "elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program" and would not have to provide any reason for doing so.

“Tonight, we asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to protect the fundamental rights of parents to direct the upbringing, care, and education of their children. Governor Youngkin had every power to issue the executive order and with our filing, we again affirm that parents matter,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Across the Commonwealth, Virginia school districts have announced decisions about their mask policies.

On Thursday, Chesterfield Schools announced they would continue to uphold their mask policy until further guidance became available. The decision was finalized with a three to two vote by the school board.

The majority of board members said they wanted to wait for the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE)to offer guidance on how to handle mask-optional issues like quarantining and contact tracing for students and staff.

Other Central Virginia school districts also announced how their masking guidance would or would not change due to Youngkin's order.

Some school districts have said they would keep their mandates in place, like Richmond Public Schools, while others, like Powhatan County Public Schools. Meanwhile, a group of parents in Chesapeake have filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court of Virginia challenging the order.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.